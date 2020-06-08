Idaho unemployment claims down 23% from previous week

Initial unemployment claims totaled 3,607 last week, 1,096 claims less than the week ending on August 1.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Dept. of Labor reported that initial unemployment claims are down 23% from last week. The four week average of initial unemployment claims is also down 6% from previous weeks.

Continued claims have decreased 4% from the previous week. 25,369 continues claims were filed last week, marking this as the 13th consecutive week in which continued claims have decreased.

The four week average for continued claims decreased by 3%.

IDL paid out $38.1 million to Idahoans during the week ending on August 1. Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) totaled $27.2 million and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) totaled $3.6 million.

Laid-off Idahoans have received a total of $752 million since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early March. About $172 million has been paid out in regular unemployment benefits. PUA benefits have made up $46 million of total paid out benefits and FPUC payments have made up $518 million.

