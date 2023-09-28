Idaho Turner Syndrome Foundation opens to support families

In Idaho, there are 481 women and girls with Turner syndrome, according to the Turner Syndrome Foundation.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho woman founded the Idaho Turner Foundation last summer when she discovered her daughter had the condition and there weren't many resources for them to turn to in the Gem State.

Around 1 in every 2,500 female births is affected by Turner syndrome. In Idaho, 481 women and girls have this genetic disorder, according to the Turner Syndrome Foundation. Previously, resources were scarce for those affected by Turner syndrome in Idaho. However, the Idaho Turner Foundation, created by Alissa Sprute, now offers valuable support and aid.

Sprute had never heard of Turner syndrome until her daughter was diagnosed in January of this year.

"I was on Google trying to figure out, you know, what is this... and it was very ... I felt very defeated," she said

Turner syndrome is a condition that affects only females. It happens when one of the X chromosomes is missing or partially missing. As a result, they may face various developmental and medical challenges, such as insufficient growth, heart defects, and infertility problems.

Sprute said she felt isolated when she figured out her daughter was diagnosed with the condition.

"I didn't know what the next steps were, what things would look like for her," she said.

One day, Sprute was on her way to work, sat in her car, and decided things needed to change. She then started the Idaho Turner Syndrome Foundation, which put her in touch with Jacquelyn Wooldridge.

"There are many women and girls who feel that they are the only ones," Wooldridge said.

Wooldridge was diagnosed with Turner syndrome when she was five years old.

"My mom took me to my pediatrician and had my younger sister, who was two years old at the time, stand next to me and said, 'Tell me there's nothing wrong with her.,'" she said. "I was five years old and the size of a two-year-old."

KTVB last reported about Wooldridge last year in February when Governor Brad Little proclaimed February as Turner Syndrom Awareness Month.

"We like to call ourselves, were the 2%," Wooldridge said. "Because one to 3% of the birth of the pregnancies where the child has Turner syndrome come to fruition. So we're the lucky 2%."

People with Turner syndrome have chosen the butterfly to symbolize themselves.

"It is a feminine symbol," she said. "They are unique and very special creatures."

The organization's goals are to help connect families who have daughters with the condition and help provide support for families in need.

"We also want to be able to provide help financially for out-of-state medical since there are no specialists in Idaho," she said. "Also, hopefully, down the road, be able to do scholarships for adoption funds because it's harder for them to have kids."

The closest clinics specializing in Turner syndrome and other growth disorders are in Seattle, Colorado or Las Vegas.

For more resources about and information about the condition, visit their website here.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.