Middleton High School debuts new truck driving training program

MIDDLETON, Idaho — The Idaho Trucking Association brought their new simulation training program to Middleton High School on Wednesday, the first of many stops planned for Idaho schools.

The simulator training was designed specifically for high school students after the age requirement for truck driving was lowered nationally, with some restrictions, from 21 to 18. Younger truck drivers can now drive interstate, crossing into other states rather than being limited to just Idaho.

The program aims to train high school students in truck driving protocol, in hopes of closing the gap left by the national shortage of truck drivers.

There have been a reported 80,000 open positions around the country in the trucking industry, with 5,000 of those just in Idaho, according to the Idaho Trucking Association (ITA).

"Many people don't understand the full ramifications of the nationwide driver shortage," Allen Hodges, president and CEO for the Idaho Trucking Association, said. "If the driver shortage continues, this will affect everyone from getting the goods they want in a timely fashion."

The real-life simulator allows students to have an in-depth look at what the trucking industry has to offer. Students will be able to experience how the truck feels, including how it shakes on the road, while driving in different road and weather conditions.

Hodges said the organization will take a more active role in filling the transportation needs by visiting with students to explain the industry and address some misperceptions about the career. Safety measures are also discussed with students.

"Currently, more than 70% of all goods are shipped by truck," Hodges said. "For instance, when you purchase something on Amazon, it is trucked to a warehouse first and then sent out for delivery."

Eventually, Idaho would like to partner with high schools to provide training for a Commercial Driver's License in career technical programs as California and Wyoming do now, Hodges said.

Middleton High School was specifically chosen because of its close proximity to agricultural communities. Assistant Principal Brooke Webb said having the simulator on campus will be a great opportunity to explore career options.

"The hand-on experience may ease some concerns and create excitement for students looking for career options," Webb said.

The ITA received a grant from the Idaho Workforce Development Council to purchase the simulator with the plan to take it to high schools, with the cost of the simulator coming out to $175,000.

Safety is a priority, Hodges said, and the simulator would be available to rent to members to hone defensive driving skills and other safety-related measures.

