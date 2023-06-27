Crowds at Idaho destinations: Careful preparation prevents a stressful situation

As Idahoans embark on their summer vacations, AAA Idaho shares their top safety tips for navigating large crowds at densely populated parks and events.

BOISE, Idaho — With the Fourth of July holiday on the horizon and the summer travel season underway, AAA Idaho is encouraging Idahoans to heed their suggestions for a safer summer - particularly if your travel plans include the presence of large crowds.

From theme parks to concerts and other popular destinations, people are likely to gather in these entertainment spaces. So, for additional preparedness, AAA provided some safety tips for you and your family if you anticipate convening amongst large crowds this summer.

"Safety is a mindset that involves not only how you travel, but what you do after you arrive," said AAA Idaho Public Affairs Director Matthew Conde.

Tips for navigating busy settings:

Teach children not to panic if they become separated from parents. Inform them on how to think, react and relay information as quickly as possible to an authority figure.



if they become separated from parents. Inform them on how to think, react and relay information as quickly as possible to an authority figure. Take a photo of your family at the beginning of each day, share with everyone in your group who has a phone. If someone goes missing, you'll have a current photo of what they look like and what they're wearing.

of your family at the beginning of each day, share with everyone in your group who has a phone. If someone goes missing, you'll have a current photo of what they look like and what they're wearing. Choose a landmark to serve as a gathering place if you become separated. It should be obvious, memorable and large enough to be seen from various locations in the area. Don't rely on cell phones alone, which may lose connectivity or have a low battery.

to serve as a gathering place if you become separated. It should be obvious, memorable and large enough to be seen from various locations in the area. Don't rely on cell phones alone, which may lose connectivity or have a low battery. Teach kids to look for an employee or a park ranger if they get lost and show them how to recognize one based on a name tag, a uniform or a designated location - such as a workstation or counter. Employees are well-equipped to help families who have become separated, and they have procedures in place to do so calmly and efficiently.

or a park ranger if they get lost and show them how to recognize one based on a name tag, a uniform or a designated location - such as a workstation or counter. Employees are well-equipped to help families who have become separated, and they have procedures in place to do so calmly and efficiently. Consider wearing matching shirts or hats - something identifiable and recognizable to others in case of separation..

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.