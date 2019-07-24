CALDWELL, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department will host an open house Wednesday afternoon to present plans to the public to replace the Middleton Road and Ustick Road overpasses on Interstate 84.



The open house take place at the Canyon County Paramedics building, located at 6116 Graye Lane in Caldwell. It runs from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The public will be able to review design plans for both overpasses, construction phasing and detour routes.

RELATED: Idaho Transportation Department to begin widening I-84 in Nampa

"We have projected the current and future traffic demands on the interstate in Canyon County," said ITD Transportation Program Manager Amy Schroeder. "Constructing an additional lane in each direction will improve the safety and mobility in the corridor and serve the public for many years."

Design work will be completed later this year and construction on the overpasses is expected to begin in the spring of 2020. The current bridges only have room for two lanes of I-84 in each direction. The new designs will allow for additional lanes.

ITD is spending more than $300 million to improve I-84 in Canyon County.

Construction is already underway to improve I-84 between Karcher Road and Franklin Boulevard (exits 33 and 36) in Nampa.