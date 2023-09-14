Idaho Transportation Department adds new road closure to I-84 Simco Road Interchange

Month-long westbound I-84 ramp closures scheduled to begin Friday at Simco Road Interchange (Exit 74).

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — A portion of I-84 will be closed for construction beginning on Friday, Sept. 15 and is expected to remain so for approximately one month, according to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD).

ITD crews will continue rebuilding the westbound on- and off-ramps at the I-84 Simco Road Interchange (Exit 74). During the construction period, drivers accessing the freeway will be detoured to the nearest interchange at Exit 71. The eastbound at Exit 74 will remain open.

The new road closure is part of an ongoing ITD project that began in July - reconstructing the bridge over I-84, which was originally built in 1959.

ITD said that while construction is in progress, the bridge will have one lane open for motorists to gain access over the freeway. The project is expected to be complete summer of 2024, according to ITD.

Travelers are reminded to check 511 for traffic impacts.

