The Idaho Transportation Department is changing driver's license design

The new design featuring the state bird debuts in April.

IDAHO, USA — Idaho's state bird, the Mountain Bluebird, will be the new design on Idaho driver's licenses. The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) said the new look will be on all new license issues and renewals beginning in April.

The department said that it's good practice to change the design every few years to combat counterfeiting and stay current with technology.

People don't need to change their license once the new design goes into effect. You can just wait until you need to go in and renewal or replacement. There is no extra charge for the new design.

For more information, people can go to ITD's website

