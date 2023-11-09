Zucchini Crisp: A Dessert For Picky Veggie Eaters

For topping- In a large bowl, combine the flour, oats, sugar, cinnamon, and salt. Cut in butter until crumbly, and pea sized.

For filling, place zucchini and lemon juice in a large saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and cook for 6-8 minutes or until zucchini is crisp-tender. Stir in the sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg; cover and simmer for 5 minutes (mixture will be thin, drain half of the liquid).