Zucchini Crisp: A Dessert For Picky Veggie Eaters

Zucchini Cobbler Squares
Ingredients:
- 2 C. Flour
- ½ C. Old Fashioned Oats
- ½ C. Brown Sugar
- ½ C. White Sugar
- 1 t. Salt
- 1 C. Cold Butter
- 2 t. Cinnamon
- 1 t. Ground Nutmeg
Filling:
- 4 C. Peeled Zucchini, cubed and seeded
- 1/4 C. Lemon Juice
- 1/3 C. Sugar
- 1 T. Cinnamon
- 1 T. Arrowroot or Corn Starch
Directions:
For topping- In a large bowl, combine the flour, oats, sugar, cinnamon, and salt. Cut in butter until crumbly, and pea sized.
For filling, place zucchini and lemon juice in a large saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and cook for 6-8 minutes or until zucchini is crisp-tender. Stir in the sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg; cover and simmer for 5 minutes (mixture will be thin, drain half of the liquid).
Spoon over crust; sprinkle with the reserved crumb mixture. Bake at 375° until golden, 40-45 minutes.