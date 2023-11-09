x
Zucchini Crisp: A Dessert For Picky Veggie Eaters

Chef Christina Murray shares her secret recipe with Idaho Today’s Mellisa Paul. It’s the perfect way to get even the pickiest veggie eaters to clean their plate!

Zucchini Cobbler Squares

Ingredients:

  • 2 C. Flour
  • ½ C. Old Fashioned Oats
  • ½ C. Brown Sugar
  • ½ C. White Sugar
  • 1 t. Salt
  • 1 C. Cold Butter
  • 2 t. Cinnamon
  • 1 t. Ground Nutmeg

Filling:

  • 4 C. Peeled Zucchini, cubed and seeded
  • 1/4 C. Lemon Juice
  • 1/3 C. Sugar
  • 1 T. Cinnamon
  • 1 T. Arrowroot or Corn Starch

 

Directions: 

For topping- In a large bowl, combine the flour, oats, sugar, cinnamon, and salt. Cut in butter until crumbly, and pea sized.

For filling, place zucchini and lemon juice in a large saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and cook for 6-8 minutes or until zucchini is crisp-tender. Stir in the sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg; cover and simmer for 5 minutes (mixture will be thin, drain half of the liquid).

Spoon over crust; sprinkle with the reserved crumb mixture. Bake at 375° until golden, 40-45 minutes.

