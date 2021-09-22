Buckle up everyone, because this week is child passenger safety week. Car seats and booster seats are important to keep kids safe, and knowing if your child requires one is half the battle. Host Mellisa Paul was able to speak with Tabitha Smith, a certified child passenger safety technician from the Idaho Office of Highway Safety, to demonstrate how to use a booster seat and explain why they are so important.
Keeping your children safe using a booster seat with the Idaho Transportation Department
Sponsored by Idaho Transportation Department