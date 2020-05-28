x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

idaho-today

Idaho Today: Thursday, May 28th is National Beef Burger Day!

Here’s a chance to take your taste buds on a trip with flavorful burger recipes you can enjoy at home

 

THAI BURGER

This unique burger is topped with the flavors of Thailand: peanut butter, lime juice and hoisin with the crunch of cabbage.

CARIBBEAN CHEESEBURGERS WITH GRILLED PINEAPPLE

Imagine a taste of the Caribbean as you bite into this burger with jerk spices, mango and pineapple. You're gonna love it.

ST. LOUIS BURGERS

There's a new burger in town! Try our St. Louis burger, featuring Ground Beef, cheese ravioli, marinara sauce and ricotta cheese.

Celebrate National Beef Burger Day with Recipe ideas on www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com

For more ground beef cooking safety and tips:

https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/cooking/ground-beef