Idaho Today: Summer Corn Salad by Chef Christina

Cook without heat with this delicious summer corn salad!

Zesty Summer Salad 

with Bacon, Fresh Corn, Tomatoes, Basil, and Cotija Cheese

 

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 tablespoon Extra Olive Oil
  • 1 teaspoon Red Wine Vinegar
  • Kosher Salt
  • Black Pepper, freshly ground
  • 3 cups Corn Kernels, cut from about 6 cooked ears of corn
  • 20 Cherry or Grape tomatoes, red or yellow or combined, cut in half
  • 4 - 6 slices thick cut Hickory Smoked Bacon, chopped, cooked and drained
  • 1/4 cup chopped Red Onion
  • 2 tablespoons Fresh Basil Leaves, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup cotija cheese

Directions:

  • In a large mixing bowl, whisk the oil and vinegar with salt and pepper to taste to form a dressing.
  • Add the remaining ingredients, and toss to coat with the dressing.
  • Taste, and season if necessary.
  • Serve immediately. If you are not serving this salad right away, do not add the salad dressing, basil and parsley; cover and refrigerate. Toss salad ingredients with salad dressing and herbs right before serving. 

