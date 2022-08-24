Idaho Today: Summer Corn Salad by Chef Christina

Zesty Summer Salad
with Bacon, Fresh Corn, Tomatoes, Basil, and Cotija Cheese
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 tablespoon Extra Olive Oil
- 1 teaspoon Red Wine Vinegar
- Kosher Salt
- Black Pepper, freshly ground
- 3 cups Corn Kernels, cut from about 6 cooked ears of corn
- 20 Cherry or Grape tomatoes, red or yellow or combined, cut in half
- 4 - 6 slices thick cut Hickory Smoked Bacon, chopped, cooked and drained
- 1/4 cup chopped Red Onion
- 2 tablespoons Fresh Basil Leaves, thinly sliced
- 1/4 cup cotija cheese
Directions:
- In a large mixing bowl, whisk the oil and vinegar with salt and pepper to taste to form a dressing.
- Add the remaining ingredients, and toss to coat with the dressing.
- Taste, and season if necessary.
- Serve immediately. If you are not serving this salad right away, do not add the salad dressing, basil and parsley; cover and refrigerate. Toss salad ingredients with salad dressing and herbs right before serving.