Idaho Today: Pesto Salmon Bake

Pesto Salmon Bake
- 1.5 to 2lbs salmon filet
- 1 lemon, zested and sliced into quarters
- 1 c Parmesan cheese
- 1/2 tsp Italian Seasoning
- 1 tsp GF bread crumbs
Pesto
- 1.5 c basil
- 1/2 c oil
- 1/2 c Parmesan cheese
- 2 large cloves of garlic
Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
Pesto
- Add ingredients to a blender or food processor and blend well until smooth texture.
- Place in glass jar for storage.
Salmon Bake
- Place salmon on a foil or parchment lined baking sheet.
- Sprinkle lemon zest over salmon.
- Next add pesto and smear over salmon.
- Mix the Italian seasoning, breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese and combine well.
- Add a layer of the Parmesan cheese over the pesto.
- Place in the oven and let cook for 15 to 20 minutes.
Pairs well with asparagus and roasted red potatoes.