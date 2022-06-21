x
Idaho Today

Idaho Today: Pesto Salmon Bake

Nikki Tomaino-Allemand, from the Great American Recipe on PBS shows us how to make Pesto Salmon Bake

Pesto Salmon Bake

  • 1.5 to 2lbs salmon filet
  • 1 lemon, zested and sliced into quarters
  • 1 c Parmesan cheese
  • 1/2 tsp Italian Seasoning
  • 1 tsp GF bread crumbs

Pesto

  • 1.5 c basil
  • 1/2 c oil
  • 1/2 c Parmesan cheese
  • 2 large cloves of garlic

 

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

 

Pesto

  1. Add ingredients to a blender or food processor and blend well until smooth texture.
  2. Place in glass jar for storage.

 

Salmon Bake

  1. Place salmon on a foil or parchment lined baking sheet.
  2. Sprinkle lemon zest over salmon.
  3. Next add pesto and smear over salmon.
  4. Mix the Italian seasoning, breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese and combine well.
  5. Add a layer of the Parmesan cheese over the pesto.
  6. Place in the oven and let cook for 15 to 20 minutes.

 

Pairs well with asparagus and roasted red potatoes.

