Idaho Today: Mini Bumbleberry Cheesecake Bites

Mini Bumbleberry Cheesecake Bites
by Angie Battle
(Makes 12-24 bites, depending on size)
Ingredients:
- 8 sheets phyllo dough, thawed and at room temperature (follow directions on box)
- 4 oz. (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted
- 12 oz. cream cheese, softened/room temperature
- 2/3 c. + 3 TBSP (divided) granulated sugar
- 1 TBSP. all-purpose flour
- ¼ tsp. salt
- ½ tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 pt. strawberries, hulled and diced
- ½ c. fresh blueberries
- ½ c. fresh blackberries
- ¼ c. apricot jam, lightly melted (optional)
Directions:
For Pastry:
- Preheat oven to 350°.
- Lightly spray wells of whatever pan you choose to use.
- Working with one thin layer at a time, using a silicone pastry brush, liberally brush melted butter on a sheet of phyllo, sprinkle with a tiny bit of sugar (about ½ tsp per sheet), then repeat, making a stack of four treated sheets. * Be sure to keep your pile of unused pastry covered with a damp towel to prevent it from drying out. This is key! If it tears, no big deal—just “glue” it back together on the pile with melted butter.
- Cut phyllo with pastry or pizza cutter to approximate size of wells in pan. (For mini cupcake tins, cut into 15 even pieces. For brownie bite or regular sized cupcake pans, cut into 12 pieces; the mini size is my favorite to work with.)
- Stuff the pastry stacks into the wells of the pan; overlapping the sides just adds to the rustic character. Just ensure you’ve got the squares offset so some of the corners are sticking out.
- Bake for 8 minutes, or until lightly golden brown and edges are curling apart a bit.
For Filling:
- Beat cream cheese with hand mixer or the paddle attachment of your stand mixer. It should be soft and fluffy—about one minute or so.
- Add sugar, flour and salt, and mix well.
- Using a small scoop or spoon, fill each well about ¾ full.
- Bake for 15 minutes, then let cool to touch. Store in fridge until chilled. These will be ready to serve in an hour but hold perfectly fine until the next day.
For Topping:
- Mix your choice of berries together. Add 2 TBSP of granulated sugar and let sit for approximately ten minutes to macerate the berries. Alternatively, toss the berries in the melted apricot jam.
(The jam just makes this a little bit more bougie—will hold the berries together better as it cools and keep them glossy for a pretty presentation. But it works fine with the sugar as well!)
*If you choose to make these a day ahead of time, wait to mix the berries and dress the cheesecakes until closer to time of serving. They should not be stored completed overnight—the berries will ruin the crisp phyllo.