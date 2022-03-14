Idaho Today: Luck O’ The Irish Cream Pie

Today, Angie teaches us how to make an Irish Cream Pie!

By Angie Battle

Crust:

5 oz. (about 20) shortbread cookies

1 c. sliced toasted almonds

4 TBSP unsalted butter, melted

Filling:

⅓ c. Irish Cream liqueur (i.e., Baileys)

¼ tsp espresso powder (you can omit, but seriously—don’t)

4 oz. white chocolate bar, chopped into bits (do not sub white baking chips—they will make it gummy)

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

1 tsp vanilla

1 c. powdered sugar

1 c. heavy whipping cream, divided

Topping:

1 c. heavy whipping cream

⅓ c. powdered sugar

½ tsp vanilla

White chocolate curls and green sprinkles, optional

Crust:

In a food processor, pulse the cookies into small crumbles. Add almonds and pulse 4-5 more times. Drizzle melted butter over top of cookie/almond mixture, and pulse just until combined. Firmly press the crumb mixture into the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch pie plate. Refrigerate until firm, about a half hour. Preheat oven to 350°, then bake until lightly browned and crust is set, about ten minutes. Cool while preparing the filling.

Filling:

In a small microwave proof bowl, heat the Irish Cream and espresso powder in the microwave for 30 seconds, then stir. Continue in 15 second intervals until the liquid is steaming. Add the chopped white chocolate to hot liquid and stir until white chocolate is melted. Place in fridge to cool while continuing the rest of filling. Meanwhile, in the bowl of a stand mixer, whip cream cheese until smooth with whisk attachment. Scrape down bowl, then add vanilla, powdered sugar and cooled chocolate mixture, whip until combined, then scrape again. Add about 3 TBSP of whipping cream and mix again to loosen up filling. Scrape this mixture into a large mixing bowl. In the same mixing bowl (no need to clean), add the remainder of the cup of cream, and whip until stiff peaks form. Add a spoonful of stiff cream to cream cheese mixture and stir well to loosen up filling a bit more. Then, add the rest of the whipped cream to mixture and gently fold in until combined. Scrape filling into cooled pie shell and refrigerate overnight, or at least 6-8 hours.

Topping:

Combine whipping cream, powdered sugar and vanilla in the (clean) bowl of a stand mixer. With the whisk attachment, beat on medium speed until slightly thickened, then turn speed up to high and whip until stiff peaks form. Spread or pipe over pie, then top with chocolate curls and festive sprinkles if desired. Enjoy with those ye love!

May love and laughter light your days, and warm your heart and home.

May good and faithful friends be yours, wherever you may roam.

May peace and plenty bless your world with joy that long endures.