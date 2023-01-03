Idaho Today: Idaho To Do - Eat. Drink. Shop. Market at The Warehouse

Eat. Drink. Shop is a local market where you can do just that, eat, drink, and shop! Enjoy local food, goods, and art all from local businesses including:
- Molly's Mills Garlic Seasonings
- KDBZ Resin
- Chisel Custom Decor
- Boise Vertical Farm
- 2 Pawz Up Barkery
- Knotty Tawny
- The Jelly Lady
- CP Gilmor Designs
- Turtle's Dream Crochet
- Ferg's Fabulous Fungi
- Critter Harmony
- Mamas Beef Jerky
- Better Man Beard
- Steele Legacy Honey
- Good Vibes Kombucha
- Lapinel Arts Leatherwork
- Snake River Candle Co.
- Best Coast Clay
- Chicana Foods
- Raven Energy Herbal Apothecary
- Bubbly Bar Soap
- The Sunshine Sauce
- Bruce Ranch Beef CSA
- Alesk Fish
- More Than Cotton
- Seth Sims Les Bois Glass
- and growing!
Stop by The Warehouse in downtown Boise each Saturday from 10:30AM to 2:30PM!
Learn more here: www.eatdrinkshopidaho.com