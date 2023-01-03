x
Idaho Today

Idaho Today: Idaho To Do - Eat. Drink. Shop. Market at The Warehouse

Molly Mahoney stops by the Idaho Today studio to share all about the Eat. Drink. Shop. market on Saturdays in downtown Boise

Eat. Drink. Shop is a local market where you can do just that, eat, drink, and shop! Enjoy local food, goods, and art all from local businesses including:

  • Molly's Mills Garlic Seasonings
  • KDBZ Resin
  • Chisel Custom Decor
  • Boise Vertical Farm
  • 2 Pawz Up Barkery
  • Knotty Tawny
  • The Jelly Lady
  • CP Gilmor Designs
  • Turtle's Dream Crochet
  • Ferg's Fabulous Fungi
  • Critter Harmony
  • Mamas Beef Jerky
  • Better Man Beard
  • Steele Legacy Honey
  • Good Vibes Kombucha
  • Lapinel Arts Leatherwork
  • Snake River Candle Co.
  • Best Coast Clay
  • Chicana Foods
  • Raven Energy Herbal Apothecary
  • Bubbly Bar Soap
  • The Sunshine Sauce
  • Bruce Ranch Beef CSA
  • Alesk Fish
  • More Than Cotton
  • Seth Sims Les Bois Glass
  • and growing!

Stop by The Warehouse in downtown Boise each Saturday from 10:30AM to 2:30PM!

Learn more here: www.eatdrinkshopidaho.com

