Idaho Today: Get creative for Halloween with Chef Nikki

Sausage and Apple Stuffed Acorn Squash
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 2 acorn squash
- 2 to 3 tablespoons oil (we prefer coconut, avocado, olive)
- 1lb pork ground sausage
- 1 small onion, diced
- 1 tablespoon garlic, minced
- 3 celery stalks, finely diced
- 1 granny smith apple, cored peeled and finely diced
- 1 teaspoon fresh sage, finely diced
- ½ teaspoon fresh rosemary, finely diced
- ½ cup gluten free breadcrumbs
- 1 cup parmesan cheese, divided
- Pinch red pepper flakes
- Coarse sea salt and ground pepper
Directions
- Wash squash removing any outside wax or dirt with soap and water.
- With a sharp knife remove a thin layer of the top and bottom of the squash.
- Next, cut in half and remove seeds (best using with a serving spoon to scrape out).
- Preheat oven to 450.
- Place the cleaned-out squash on a foil lined baking sheet, carved side facing up.
- Using half the oil, drizzle over the top of the acorn squash and sprinkle with salt.
- Place the baking sheet in the oven and cook for 30 minutes.
- In a large skillet over medium heat, add onions, celery and garlic. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes.
- Add the sausage to the skillet, crumbling and mixing until pork is cooked through.
- Add apples and let cook for 3 to 5 minutes.
- Next add sage, rosemary, bread crumbs, and half the parmesan to pan.
- Combine well and reduce heat to simmer for 3 to 5 minutes.
- Remove acorn squash from oven and spoon sausage mixture into the center of each squash.
- Sprinkle with parmesan cheese and enjoy.