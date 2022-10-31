x
Idaho Today

Idaho Today: Get creative for Halloween with Chef Nikki

Chef Nikki shares her Sausage and Apple Stuffed Acorn Squash recipe

Sausage and Apple Stuffed Acorn Squash

Serves 4 

Ingredients

  • 2 acorn squash 
  • 2 to 3 tablespoons oil (we prefer coconut, avocado, olive) 
  • 1lb pork ground sausage 
  • 1 small onion, diced 
  • 1 tablespoon garlic, minced 
  • 3 celery stalks, finely diced 
  • 1 granny smith apple, cored peeled and finely diced 
  • 1 teaspoon fresh sage, finely diced 
  • ½ teaspoon fresh rosemary, finely diced 
  • ½ cup gluten free breadcrumbs 
  • 1 cup parmesan cheese, divided 
  • Pinch red pepper flakes 
  • Coarse sea salt and ground pepper

 

Directions

  1. Wash squash removing any outside wax or dirt with soap and water.  
  2. With a sharp knife remove a thin layer of the top and bottom of the squash.  
  3. Next, cut in half and remove seeds (best using with a serving spoon to scrape out).  
  4. Preheat oven to 450.  
  5. Place the cleaned-out squash on a foil lined baking sheet, carved side facing up.  
  6. Using half the oil, drizzle over the top of the acorn squash and sprinkle with salt.  
  7. Place the baking sheet in the oven and cook for 30 minutes.  
  8. In a large skillet over medium heat, add onions, celery and garlic. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes.  
  9. Add the sausage to the skillet, crumbling and mixing until pork is cooked through.  
  10. Add apples and let cook for 3 to 5 minutes.  
  11. Next add sage, rosemary,  bread crumbs, and half the parmesan to pan.  
  12. Combine well and reduce heat to simmer for 3 to 5 minutes.  
  13. Remove acorn squash from oven and spoon sausage mixture into the center of each squash.  
  14. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese and enjoy.  

