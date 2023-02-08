Idaho Today: Flavorful Kitchen - Summer’s Bounty Tomato Crostata

Following directions from the pie pastry, roll the dough into about a 12” circle, then refrigerate for 30 minutes or so while you prep the rest of the ingredients.

Preheat oven to 450°.

In a large skillet over medium-low heat, melt the butter, then sauté the leeks slowly until they are soft and lightly golden brown.

While the leeks are doing their thing, slice the tomatoes Slice larger tomatoes about ⅓” thick. Halve or quarter smaller cherry tomatoes—maybe even leave a few smaller ones whole. I love lots of different colors and sizes. (Things taste better when they’re pretty!) Lightly salt and pepper the tomatoes, and drizzle with olive oil. However much you think looks right.

After removing the crostata from the fridge, first evenly distribute the leeks on the bottom. Leave about 1 ½ - 2” border around the edge.

Next, top the leeks with about ⅔ of the goat cheese. Top with the tomatoes, slightly overlapping or stacking them, as they will shrink a bit.

Sprinkle the rest of the goat cheese over the top, then dust with thyme leaves until it looks pretty.

Pull the edges of the crust up tightly around the filling, crimping the edges together as you go. Brush with egg wash if using.