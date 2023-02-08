Idaho Today: Flavorful Kitchen - Summer’s Bounty Tomato Crostata

Summer’s Bounty Tomato Crostata
When you’re loaded up with garden tomatoes and looking for something rather than bruschetta or caprese, try this crostata! It’s super simple and so delicious. Perfect for entertaining, picnics, etc. Note: no matter how sturdy or delicious your pastry is, if you’re using super juicy tomatoes, it will go soggy pretty quickly. It’s not a bad thing—just go with it. The flavor is AH-MAZING.
Ingredients:
- (½ recipe) Angie’s Foolproof All-Butter Pie Pastry (Click Here for Recipe!) (The full recipe makes two pastry disks. Make it, then freeze the other half for later, or double your recipe and make two crostatas! You can’t lose either way. Feel free to omit the sugar and throw some fresh or dried herbs, or fresh ground pepper, or even a handful of parmesan cheese in the mix, if desired. Or don’t.)
- You can also swap this pastry out for one sheet of thawed puff pastry if you’re in a pinch.
- 4 TBSP salted butter or olive oil
- 4 leeks—just the white and light green parts—washed well, drained, and chopped in roughly ¼” slices
- ½ - ¾ c. goat cheese crumbles (you do you)
- 1 - 1 ½ pounds fresh tomatoes – I like a variety, and pack as many in as I can fit
- Flaky sea salt and fresh ground black pepper
- Your favorite extra virgin olive oil
- 1-2 tsp tsp each: fresh thyme leaves, chopped fresh basil and chopped fresh chives
- 1 egg, beaten, mixed with 1 TBSP heavy cream or milk (optional egg wash)
Directions:
- Following directions from the pie pastry, roll the dough into about a 12” circle, then refrigerate for 30 minutes or so while you prep the rest of the ingredients.
- Preheat oven to 450°.
- In a large skillet over medium-low heat, melt the butter, then sauté the leeks slowly until they are soft and lightly golden brown.
- While the leeks are doing their thing, slice the tomatoes Slice larger tomatoes about ⅓” thick. Halve or quarter smaller cherry tomatoes—maybe even leave a few smaller ones whole. I love lots of different colors and sizes. (Things taste better when they’re pretty!) Lightly salt and pepper the tomatoes, and drizzle with olive oil. However much you think looks right.
- After removing the crostata from the fridge, first evenly distribute the leeks on the bottom. Leave about 1 ½ - 2” border around the edge.
- Next, top the leeks with about ⅔ of the goat cheese. Top with the tomatoes, slightly overlapping or stacking them, as they will shrink a bit.
- Sprinkle the rest of the goat cheese over the top, then dust with thyme leaves until it looks pretty.
- Pull the edges of the crust up tightly around the filling, crimping the edges together as you go. Brush with egg wash if using.
- Bake at 450° for 25 minutes. Allow it to cool for a few minutes on a cooling rack, then sprinkle with basil and chives. Cut into two or six pieces and serve. Goes quite well on its own or served along side your favorite grilled Italian sausages. YUM!!!!