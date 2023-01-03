x
Idaho Today

Idaho Today: Flavorful Kitchen - Rib Shack

Aaron and Tim share about Rib Shack in Eagle, plus they teach us how they make their amazing potato salad

Rib Shack’s Spicy Red Potato Salad

Spice Blend

  • 1/2 TBL Celery Seed
  • 1/2 TBL Black Pepper
  • 1/2 TBL White pepper
  • 1/2 TBL Hot Spice (your favorite)
  • ½ TBL Cilantro
  • ½ TBL Dill

Sauce

  • 4 oz Mayo
  • 2 oz Relish
  • 1 TBL Country Dijon Mustard

Veggies

  • 3 lb. red potatoes cooked and cut into bite size pieces.
  • 3 Celery Stocks Cleaned & Chopped
  • 1small yellow onion Chopped.
  • 1 Jalapeno w/seeds finely diced

Make Spice Blend & toss with Potato, celery & Jalapeno mix. Add the sauce to your Potato, celery & Jalapenos and mix well

