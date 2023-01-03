Idaho Today: Flavorful Kitchen - Rib Shack

Rib Shack’s Spicy Red Potato Salad
Spice Blend
- 1/2 TBL Celery Seed
- 1/2 TBL Black Pepper
- 1/2 TBL White pepper
- 1/2 TBL Hot Spice (your favorite)
- ½ TBL Cilantro
- ½ TBL Dill
Sauce
- 4 oz Mayo
- 2 oz Relish
- 1 TBL Country Dijon Mustard
Veggies
- 3 lb. red potatoes cooked and cut into bite size pieces.
- 3 Celery Stocks Cleaned & Chopped
- 1small yellow onion Chopped.
- 1 Jalapeno w/seeds finely diced
Make Spice Blend & toss with Potato, celery & Jalapeno mix. Add the sauce to your Potato, celery & Jalapenos and mix well