Idaho Today: Flavorful Kitchen - Korean Chicken Bowls with Chef Nikki

Korean Chicken Bowls
Serves: 4
GF
Ingredients:
Chicken:
- 1.5 lbs skinless chicken breast, diced
Sauce:
- 4 tablespoons rice vinegar
- 2 tablespoon liquid aminos or Tamari soy sauce
- 2 tablespoon sugar free maple syrup or honey
- 2 tablespoon sesame oil
- ½ teaspoon garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon ginger, minced (optional)
Salad:
- ½ green cabbage, thinly shaved (or 1-14 oz bag coleslaw)
- 1 carrot, sliced into matchsticks
- 1 cucumber, sliced into half moons
- 1 bunch cilantro, chopped (divided)
- 2 stalks green onions, chopped into thin slices (divided)
Dressing:
- ½ cup Greek Yogurt or Mayo
- 1 to 2 tablespoons gochujang sauce (GF)
Rice:
- 2 cups jasmine rice
Garnish:
- Remaining cilantro
- Remaining green onions
Directions:
- In a saucepan, bring 3 cups of water to boil. Add the jasmine rice, stir, cover and let simmer for 20 minutes or until no moisture is left. Fluff with a fork and set aside.
- Mix the dressing ingredients and set aside.
- Add sauce ingredients to a bowl and combine well.
- Place the chicken in a ziplock bag with half the sauce. Seal the bag and set aside and let rest for 20 minutes.
- Combine the salad ingredients along with the remaining sauce and combine well. Set aside.
- In a skillet over medium heat, add the chicken mixture and saute for 5 to 8 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink in the center.
- In a bowl, layer with ½ cup of jasmine rice, salad mixture and chicken. Garnish with cilantro and green onions. Drizzle sauce across the top and enjoy.