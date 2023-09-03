x
Idaho Today

Idaho Today: Flavorful Kitchen - Korean Chicken Bowls with Chef Nikki

Joey gets the easy peasy recipe for Chef Nikki's Korean Chicken Bowls

Korean Chicken Bowls

Serves: 4

GF

 

Ingredients:

Chicken

  • 1.5 lbs skinless chicken breast, diced

Sauce:

  • 4 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 2 tablespoon liquid aminos or Tamari soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoon sugar free maple syrup or honey
  • 2 tablespoon sesame oil
  • ½ teaspoon garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon ginger, minced (optional)

Salad:

  • ½ green cabbage, thinly shaved (or 1-14 oz bag coleslaw)
  • 1 carrot, sliced into matchsticks
  • 1 cucumber, sliced into half moons
  • 1 bunch cilantro, chopped (divided)
  • 2 stalks green onions, chopped into thin slices (divided)

Dressing:

  • ½ cup Greek Yogurt or Mayo
  • 1 to 2 tablespoons gochujang sauce (GF)

Rice:

  • 2 cups jasmine rice

Garnish:

  • Remaining cilantro
  • Remaining green onions

 

Directions:

  1. In a saucepan, bring 3 cups of water to boil. Add the jasmine rice, stir, cover and let simmer for 20 minutes or until no moisture is left. Fluff with a fork and set aside. 
  2. Mix the dressing ingredients and set aside. 
  3. Add sauce ingredients to a bowl and combine well. 
  4. Place the chicken in a ziplock bag with half the sauce. Seal the bag and set aside and let rest for 20 minutes. 
  5. Combine the salad ingredients along with the remaining sauce and combine well. Set aside. 
  6. In a skillet over medium heat, add the chicken mixture and saute for 5 to 8 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink in the center.  
  7. In a bowl, layer with ½ cup of jasmine rice, salad mixture and chicken. Garnish with cilantro and green onions. Drizzle sauce across the top and enjoy. 

