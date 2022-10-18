Idaho Today: Flavorful Kitchen - Angie's Vampire Pie

Entertain your guests with this tasty Vampire Pie by Angie!

Vampire Pie

By Angie Battle

Ingredients:

24 whole chocolate sandwich cookies (i.e., Oreos, etc.)

1-2 TBSP. special dark (Dutched) cocoa powder, optional

¼ c. melted butter

1 c. semi-sweet chocolate chips

2 c. heavy whipping cream (divided: ½ cup & 1 ½ cups)

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

¾ c. powdered sugar

1 TBSP. vanilla

½ c. sour cream

1 21-oz. can “more fruit” cherry pie filling

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 375°.

2. Crust: In a food processor, pulse whole chocolate cookies (do not remove the filling) until they reach a uniform, fine crumb. Note: If you are using the cocoa powder, now’s the time to add it. Pulse it through the crumbs a few times before adding the butter. (If you choose to use it, ensure you’re using the dark cocoa powder—its purpose is to darken up the crust to an almost black color. Regular cocoa powder won’t have this effect.) Drizzle in melted butter and pulse a few more times until the crumbs are wet throughout.

3. Dump the crumbs into a pie dish, and using the back of a flat cup, measuring cup, etc.—press the crumbs into an even layer on the bottom of the dish, then using your fingers, shape & press them up the sides of the shell.

4. At this point, you can put the formed shell into the fridge for a minimum of 30 minutes to set, or, as I like to do (it will help hold it’s shape A LOT more), bake in the preheated over for ten minutes, then let cool.

5. Ganache: In a medium pot over medium heat, stir ½ c. heavy cream and chocolate chips, just until chocolate is completely melted and the whole mixture is smooth. Pour the ganache into the cooled pie shell and put back in fridge for about 30 minutes, or until chocolate has set firm.

6. Cream Cheese Filling: In a large mixer bowl, whip 1 ½ c. heavy cream until stiff peaks have formed. Transfer whip cream into another bowl; keep cold.

7. In the same mixer bowl (no need to clean out), put softened cream cheese, vanilla and powdered sugar, and whip on high speed until cream cheese is completely smooth/no lumps remain. Scrape the bowl down, whip once more to ensure texture is smooth.

8. Add the sour cream and a spoonful of whip cream to the cream cheese mixture and mix well with a spatula until the mixture has loosened up. Then, add the remaining whip cream and fold in slowly until mixed throughout. (You’re going for a fluffy, happy texture here.)

9. Layer cream cheese filling onto the chilled ganache layer, then smooth top. Let set in fridge for a minimum of four hours, or until firm/set.