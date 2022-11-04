Idaho Today: Chef Christina's Turkey & Veggie Chili

(Yield 10 Servings)
Ingredients:
- 3 T. Olive Oil
- 1 Onion, chopped
- 2 Pounds of Ground Turkey or Beef (can omit for veggie chili)
- 2 Stalks Celery, chopped
- 3 Carrots, chopped
- 1/4 C. Chili Powder
- 1 T Garlic Powder
- 2 t. Ground Cumin
- 2 t. Oregano
- 2 t. Salt
- 3 (15-ounce) Cans Kidney Beans, not drained
- 1 (15-ounce) Can Black Beans, drained
- 1 (15-ounce) Can Refried Beans
- 2 (15-ounce) Can Crushed or Chopped Tomatoes
- 1 (15-ounce) Can Corn, drained (or 1 bag frozen)
***(can use a packet of chili seasoning and omit the spices if needed)
Directions:
- Heat the oil in a very large pot over medium-low heat, and sauté the onion, celery, and carrots until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the spices, salt, and sugar, and sauté for a minute or so. Add the kidney beans and their liquid, the black and refried beans, the tomatoes, and the corn. In a separate pan, brown the meat until no longer pink. Mix into large pot with beans. Taste and add additional salt if necessary.
- Simmer the chili for 20-30 minutes, or up to an hour to develop flavor, can eat sooner if necessary. Taste for salt and acidity, add a 1-3 tablespoons of vinegar if low on acidity or additional salt if need be.
- Top with grated cheese, sour cream, cilantro, avocado, chopped pickled onions, hot sauce, crushed tortilla chips or top with easy chili roasted potatoes.