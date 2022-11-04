x
Idaho Today

Idaho Today: Chef Christina's Turkey & Veggie Chili

Check out this easy way to get veggies into your meal

(Yield 10 Servings)

Ingredients:

  • 3 T. Olive Oil
  • 1 Onion, chopped
  • 2 Pounds of Ground Turkey or Beef (can omit for veggie chili)
  • 2 Stalks Celery, chopped
  • 3 Carrots, chopped
  • 1/4 C. Chili Powder
  • 1 T Garlic Powder
  • 2 t. Ground Cumin
  • 2 t. Oregano
  • 2 t. Salt
  • 3 (15-ounce) Cans Kidney Beans, not drained
  • 1 (15-ounce) Can Black Beans, drained
  • 1 (15-ounce) Can Refried Beans
  • 2 (15-ounce) Can Crushed or Chopped Tomatoes
  • 1 (15-ounce) Can Corn, drained (or 1 bag frozen)

***(can use a packet of chili seasoning and omit the spices if needed)

 

Directions:

  1. Heat the oil in a very large pot over medium-low heat, and sauté the onion, celery, and carrots until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the spices, salt, and sugar, and sauté for a minute or so. Add the kidney beans and their liquid, the black and refried beans, the tomatoes, and the corn. In a separate pan, brown the meat until no longer pink. Mix into large pot with beans. Taste and add additional salt if necessary.
  2. Simmer the chili for 20-30 minutes, or up to an hour to develop flavor, can eat sooner if necessary. Taste for salt and acidity, add a 1-3 tablespoons of vinegar if low on acidity or additional salt if need be.
  3. Top with grated cheese, sour cream, cilantro, avocado, chopped pickled onions, hot sauce, crushed tortilla chips or top with easy chili roasted potatoes. 