Idaho Today: Chef Christina's Pan-Fried Lamb Chops

with Garlic Rosemary Sauce

Total time: 12-14 minutes yield: 4 lamb rib chops

Ingredients:

Lamb:

4 lamb rib chops (frenched)

2 tablespoons olive oil

salt & pepper

Garlic Rosemary Sauce:

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, chopped

2 cloves garlic, peeled and chopped

1 tablespoon lemon juice, freshly squeezed

1/2 cup chicken stock

1 tablespoon butter

Preparation:

1. Preheat skillet on medium high heat

2. Heat olive oil in skillet until shimmering and hot, but not smoking

3. Season lamb chops on both sides with salt and pepper

4. Cook lamb over moderate heat until medium rare (about 130F) about 3 minutes on each side

5. Let rest for a few minutes

6. While lamb is resting, prepare the sauce in the skillet lamb was prepared in

7. Add the chopped garlic and rosemary to the hot skillet on medium heat for 30 seconds, careful not to burn the garlic

8. Add in the lemon juice and chicken stock to deglaze the pan, sauté for 1-2 minutes

9. Stir in the tablespoon of butter until melted