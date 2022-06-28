Idaho Today: Angie's Straight Up Rhubarb Pie

Straight Up Rhubarb Pie
Serves 8-10, From Angie Battle, KTVB 7
Ingredients (Filling):
- 1 unbaked 9” pie shell, well chilled until firm
- 6 cups of fresh cut rhubarb—looking for about ¾” – 1” pieces
- 2 TBSP cornstarch
- 1 c. granulated sugar
- Pinch of salt
Ingredients (Streusel topping):
- ½ cup light brown sugar
- 3 TBSP granulated sugar
- ¾ c. all-purpose flour
- Pinch of salt
- 6 TBSP cold & unsalted butter cut into ½” cubes
Directions:
- Place oven rack on first or second setting from the bottom of your oven. Preheat oven to 400°.
- In a large bowl, toss rhubarb with cornstarch, sugar and salt. Let sit while you make the streusel topping.
- To make the streusel: in another (medium) bowl, mix the sugars, flour and salt until combined.
- Add the butter cubes and knead together with your hands or a pastry blender until large clumps form. There will still be a lot of dry sandy looking mix—this is totally normal.
- Pour the filling ingredients into the chilled pie shell, making sure to scrape all of the accumulated juice, sugar, etc. into the pie shell. Spread into a uniform layer.
- Top the filling with your streusel, making sure to have the streusel go to the edges.
- Place pie plate on a parchment lined baking sheet. (Or don’t, but you will be sorry.) Place pie/baking sheet in oven.
- Reduce the heat immediately to 375°. Bake pie until the topping is browned and the crust is lightly browned, about 90 minutes.* (Tent with foil if it starts to brown too quickly. If you plan to keep making pies, you should consider buying a pie crust shield. For $7 or $8, it will save you a lot of hassle.)
- Let pie cool completely on a wire rack before serving. Best when made the night before.
* A sure sign this pie (or any fruit filled pie, for that matter) is done is when you can see thickened juices bubbling from the very center of the pie. If you follow this rule of thumb, rather than a timer, you will always have success, assuming you’ve followed the recipe.