Idaho Today: Angie's Pecan Pie Bars

Pecan Pie Bars
By Angie Battle
Makes one 9x13” pan; can cut recipe in half for one 8” pan
Crust:
- 1 ¼ c (2 ½ sticks) unsalted butter, room temperature
- ⅓ c granulated sugar
- 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
- 1 ½ tsp pure vanilla extract
- 2 ¼ c all-purpose flour
- ¼ tsp baking powder
- ¼ tsp kosher salt
Topping:
- 1 c. (2 sticks) unsalted butter
- ½ c light corn syrup
- 1 ½ c light brown sugar, packed
- 2 TBSP heavy whipping cream
- 1-pound pecan halves, toasted and coarsely chopped
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°.
- For the crust, beat the butter and granulated sugar in mixing bowl with paddle attachment until well combined and light & fluffy in texture.
- Gradually add the eggs and vanilla and incorporate well. You’ll probably need to scrape the bowl a couple of times to really get it mixed well.
- Sift together the flour, baking powder and salt. Then, mix the dry ingredients into the batter with the mixer on low speed until just combined. It will be a very soft and somewhat sticky dough.
- Press the dough evenly into an ungreased 9 x 13” pan, going up the sides about 1 ½ inches. If the dough sticks too much to your hands, either wrap them in saran wrap or get them very lightly wet with cold water, and it ought to help. You can also chill the dough for a bit if needed.
- Bake the dough for 15 minutes or until it’s set but not done. If it seems too puffy, feel free to tamp down the bottom a bit with a spatula or offset knife.
- While the crust is baking, combine the butter, corn syrup and brown sugar in a large heavy bottomed saucepan or Dutch oven. (Use a large enough vessel that your mixture will have room to bubble up a few inches during cooking.)
- Cook over medium heat until the butter is melted, using a wooden spoon to stir. Raise the heat and boil the mixture for three minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in toasted pecans and the heavy cream.
- Pour the filling over the crust, being careful not to get it between the crust edge & the pan. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until no longer jiggly in the middle.
- Remove from oven and let cool on a wire rack until room temperature. Cut into bars and serve. Refrigerate any leftovers—but who are we kidding? There won’t be any. 😊