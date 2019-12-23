BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Supreme Court on Friday issued a ruling allowing the family of a Caldwell worker who died on the job to sue the employer for wrongful death.

The Idaho Press reports families were previously only entitled to workers' compensation claims under state law and could not sue if they received such benefits.

The 4-1 ruling sides with the family of 63-year-old Francisca Gomez of Parma, who had filed a lawsuit against Crookham Company after the woman's death at work in January 2016.

Gomez died of injuries after her hair was caught in machinery while cleaning a seed-sorting machine.

