BOISE - The Idaho Supreme Court has been asked to postpone arguments surrounding a lengthy water battle after parties on both sides of the case say they are close to a settlement.

Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, the Idaho Department of Water Resources and the multiple water users involved in the lawsuit filed the motion to reschedule the oral arguments on Thursday. The court had been slated to listen to the arguments next week.

The case has become a high-profile issue for the state because the pending settlement may require Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter to call a special session to tweak the law needed to finalize the agreement.

The lawsuit was originally filed in 2013 regarding tensions in the Boise River system reservoirs - which spans from Boise to Parma - over flood control releases.

