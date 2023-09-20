Game on! Watch every Idaho Steelheads home game on Idaho's Very Own 24/7 this season

The Idaho Steelheads and KTVB have partnered to bring every single home game this season to your TV.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Steelheads and KTVB are partnering to bring every Steelies home game this season live to your TV.

All 36 home games, including playoff games, will be broadcast on Idaho's Very Own 24/7 in the Boise and Twin Falls markets.

“We are extremely excited to be partnering with one of the premier media partners here in the Treasure Valley region,” Steelheads President Eric Trapp said. “This opportunity to team up with KTVB will allow us to expand our footprint not only in the region but well beyond as anyone with an antenna can watch.”

Idaho's Very Own 24/7 is available FREE over the air on channel 7.2 or 7-2 depending on your TV brand.

It is also available on Sparklight Cable on channel 13 and Cox Cable on channel 128.

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with the Idaho Steelheads by broadcasting the home games on Idaho’s Very Own 24/7, in the Boise and Twin Falls DMAs,” KTVB President & General Manager Jessica Hagan said. “The Steelheads and KTVB are well aligned in our commitment to serving our community and to offering our viewers and fans top-quality products and experiences. Additionally, we have so many FANS here on-staff; we can’t wait to cheer on the Steelheads in another winning season.”

The Steelheads, an affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars and members of the ECHL, are coming off an incredible season, winning a league record 58 games.

The home opener this season is on Oct. 20 against the Allen Americans at Idaho Central Arena in downtown Boise.

Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for the upcoming season. Click HERE to view the entire regular season home schedule.

