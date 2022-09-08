Idaho State Trooper 'critically injured' after being hit by car

While responding to a vehicle fire on the westbound lane of I-84, an Idaho State Police Sergeant was hit by a passing car and injured. His medical status is unknown.

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho State Trooper was injured after being hit by a car Thursday morning on Interstate 84 in Jerome County.

According to Idaho State Police (ISP), around 8:30 a.m., an Idaho State Police Sergeant responded to a vehicle fire on the westbound lane of I-84. While providing assistance and traffic control, he was hit by a passing vehicle.

The Sergeant was critically injured in the incident and flown by St. Luke's to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. There have been no updates yet on his condition.

The driver who struck the Sergeant stayed on scene to be interviewed by investigators with the Jerome Police Department.

The eastbound lanes on I-84 were closed for about three and a half hours while detectives investigated, but are now open.

