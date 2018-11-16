BOISE — On Friday morning, the Idaho State Police held a ceremony at the Capitol Building Rotunda to celebrate the graduation of nine new state troopers to its ranks.

The new troopers had to complete a 18-week training program at the ISP headquarters in Meridian.

Lawrence Wasden, the keynote speaker and Idaho's attorney general, congratulated the new troopers during the ceremony.

"I want to commend you for your decision to serve our great state on the front lines, your dedication to public safety is as courageous as it is noble, so on behalf of our grateful state I say congratulations and thank you," Wasden said.

The new troopers will now serve in one of six ISP districts throughout Idaho.

