x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Idaho State Police searching for missing, endangered 75-year-old man

Bill Jonathan "John" Nishioka is described as being Asian, approximately 5'1" and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Credit: Idaho State Police

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are asking for the public's help in locating a missing, endangered 75-year-old asian man.

Bill Jonathan "John" Nishioka is described as being approximately 5'1", and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be in a location west of Wilder, at around 1:26 a.m. on Oct. 23, according to ISP. 

His vehicle is black a 2015 Jeep Patriot, and has the license plate number W21122-ID 

Anyone with information about Nishioka's whereabouts is asked to call the Canyon County Sheriff's Office at 208-454-7531 or call 911.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

Related Articles

KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the KTVB mobile app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Daily 7 newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Jump-or-Treat returns to Boise

Before You Leave, Check This Out