MERIDIAN — Two Idaho State Police detectives who went beyond their expected duties to break up a potentially deadly fight and save a wounded victim were honored with lifesaving awards on Thursday.

A room packed full of people watched as ISP detectives Troy Debie and Jess Stennet received the Idaho State Police Silver Star Award.

Police say the men broke up a knife attack in Weiser back in June.

During that fight, one person stabbed the other in the chest, police said.

The two detectives helped save the life of the victim while taking the other into custody.

Sergeant Stennet told KTVB after the ceremony that he felt proud.

“Proud to receive an award like that,” Sgt. Stennet said. “I don’t know how many of those awards exist, but at the end of the day it's something I can look back on in my career and something I can say was really an accomplishment.”

Sergeant Stennet said he and Detective Debie just reacted the way they were trained to do so.

Thankfully, in this case, they were able to save the victim's life.

The ISP Silver Star Award is an award given to officers who go above and beyond the expected job requirements to save and protect a human life.

It is considered the second highest award for heroism, right after the ISP Medal of Valor.

