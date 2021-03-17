Idaho State Police on the lookout for drunk drivers on St. Patrick's Day

Troopers will be on the look out for drunk drivers and are stepping up their patrol today and through the weekend.

BOISE, Idaho — With today being St. Patrick's Day, the Idaho State Police knows some of you are planning to celebrate.

They say if you are going to drink alcohol - make sure you know how you are getting home. Troopers will be on the look out for drunk drivers and are stepping up their patrol today and through the weekend.

"For those who choose to safely gather to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, if their celebration includes alcohol, just plan ahead and arrange for a sober drive home before the party starts," said ISP Lt. Chris Schenck. "And if you're that designated driver, keep that promise to yourself and your passengers to stay sober. People are relying on you to help keep them safe."



Idaho State Police Troopers shared these reminders for having a safe St. Patrick's Day celebration:

Plan your safe ride home before you start the party

Choose a non-drinking friend as a designated driver

Arrange for a ride share service or taxi

Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you've had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use a cab or a ride service to get home safely.

Do you have a friend who has been drinking and is about to drive? Step in and take the keys and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.

If you're hosting a party where alcohol will be served, serve non-alcoholic beverage options and make sure all guests leave with a sober driver

Always wear your seat belt – it's your best defense against impaired drivers

If you see what could be an impaired driver on the road, call *477(*ISP) or 911. Your call could save a life.