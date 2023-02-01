Man killed, teen hospitalized in crash west of Burley

A 46-year-old man from Burley was killed and a juvenile was hospitalized Friday after a three-car crash on US-30 in Cassia County, according to Idaho State Police.

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho — A 46-year-old man from Burley was killed and a juvenile was hospitalized Friday after a three-car crash on US-30 in Cassia County, Idaho State Police reported.

The teen was traveling eastbound in a Pontiac G6 with no headlights on, when the car crossed over into the westbound lanes and collided head-on with a Chrysler 200 at milepost 255.5.

Police said the man from Burley, driving the Chrysler, died at the scene of the crash Friday.

Following the initial collision, the Pontiac hit an eastbound Subaru Impreza, driven by a 46-year-old woman from Heyburn. The juvenile was taken to a local hospital by air ambulance, according to Idaho State Police.

ISP said the drivers of the Pontiac and Chrysler were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The woman driving the Subaru was wearing a seatbelt.

Friday's collision happened around 7:06 p.m. The lanes of US-30 were blocked for roughly two-and-a-half hours as crews cleared the scene.

The incident is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

Watch more Local News: