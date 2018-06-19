BOISE - Two days after a deadly seven-vehicle accident on Interstate 84, Idaho State Police are continuing their investigation. A part of that investigation is the role, if any, lane closures and construction signs played in the crash.

A couple, Kevin and Jenni Berringer, was driving on I-84 near the Cloverdale overpass just one night before the accident and made a call to 911 about the roads.

"911, do you need police, fire, or paramedics?" the dispatcher said.

"It's not an emergency now but it could be an emergency soon," said Jenni over the phone.

Jenni goes on to say in the 911 call, "They've got people flying down on the left-hand lane that's closed and this is an accident waiting to happen. We've almost been hit two or three times."

Four lanes on the interstate were tapered down into just one lane.

"There was no warning of any construction until we were right up on it," said Kevin. "We couldn't see ahead of us to see what was going on if there was another closure or anything like that. We were worried about getting clipped as we got closer to each lane ending because cars were flying down there. We took our exit and just were wishing the best of luck for everyone behind us."

When they heard about the accident the next day, they say they were horrified.

"I just was angry because I felt like it could've been prevented and I knew that at the time I placed the call, yeah its really tragic," said Kevin.

Jake Melder with the Idaho Transportation Department says on a big project like this, there were signs like speed reduction warnings, work zone ahead signs, and increased fine signs.

"Our inspectors that were out there, our maintenance people that were out there after the crash took a look at the signage and we have every reason to believe that the signage and traffic control was installed properly," said Melder.

Melder says there is protocol when it comes to how much distance is required when making a lane reduction.

"It comes down to reaction time for the driver and making sure they have time to react," Melder said.

Fiery I-84 crash in Boise A fiery crash on Interstate 84 in Boise Saturday night caused damage to the Cloverdale overpass, and prompted a long closure of eastbound lanes of the freeway. 01 / 07 A fiery crash on Interstate 84 in Boise Saturday night caused damage to the Cloverdale overpass, and prompted a long closure of eastbound lanes of the freeway. 01 / 07

It's not clear if the lane closures were even a factor in the crash but it is something ISP is looking into.

"You don't have a second chance to bring someone's life back," said Jenni.

The Ada County coroner has not yet released the names of the people who died. However, Air Force officials say three of the people involved were airmen stationed at Mountain Home Air Force Base. It's not clear if they are among those who died.

