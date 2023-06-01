Man hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Twin Falls County

An 83-year-old man was taken to an area hospital by air ambulance after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 30 in Twin Falls County, police said.

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho — An 83-year-old man from Kimberly was taken to an area hospital by air ambulance Friday after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 30, Idaho State Police reported Saturday.

Police said the man was driving south in a Ford Explorer on 3400 East in Twin Falls County, when he entered the intersection and his vehicle was hit by a RAM 3500 pickup truck pulling a trailer.

The RAM, driven by a 54-year-old man also from Kimberly, and the Ford left the road. The trailer being pulled by the RAM also overturned following the collision, according to Saturday's release.

Friday's collision happened around 4 p.m. near milepost 222.5. Both Highway 30 and South 3400 East were blocked for roughly two hours following the crash.

Police said neither driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time, and air ambulance took the 83-year-old to an area hospital.

The collision is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

