Idaho State Police investigating vehicle collision on I84, injures four

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a crash on I84 in Ada County at 9:54 Sunday night.

A 41-year-old woman from Eagle Point, Oregon, was driving westbound on I84 near mile marker 63, in a 2021 Kia Forte. According to police, she then merged onto the median construction crossover before striking a concrete traffic barrier.

The driver and three of her passengers, a 68-year-old woman, a 44-year-old woman, and a juvenile all from Eagle Point, were wearing their seatbelts. All of the occupants were transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance.

