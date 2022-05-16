Idaho State Police investigating Highway 21 rollover

The vehicle left the roadway and rolled, coming to a stop on its roof, upside down in a small ravine. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to a hospital.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a car crash on Highway 21 in Ada County, Sunday night.

Around 6 p.m., a 24-year-old man from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was driving a 2002 BMW M3 traveling southbound at a high rate of speed near mile marker 14, according to police.

The vehicle reportedly left the roadway and rolled, coming to a stop on its roof, upside down in a small ravine. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to a local hospital by air ambulance.

Traffic was blocked for approximately two and a half hours while emergency responders worked to clear the scene and help those involved.

The accident is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

Video submitted to Idaho Weather Watchers, courtesy of Jacob Nordby:

