BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash between a snowboarder and a vehicle on Bogus Basin Road that occurred about 3:15 p.m. Saturday, near milepost 15.

Police say Shea Himlick, 32, of Meridian was snowboarding outside of Bogus' boundaries and attempted to jump the road before a teen driver in a 2006 Hummer H2 heading northbound on Bogus Basin Road struck him.

Himlick was transported to Saint Alphonsus in Boise.

The driver and their passenger were not transported to the hospital and both were wearing their seatbelts, police say.

Bogus Basin Road was blocked off for three hours, but traffic continued to be sluggish as drivers made their way around the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.