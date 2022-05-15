ISP investigating car crash in Canyon County

No fatalities were reported, but both passengers and one driver were taken to local hospitals following the collision.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that happened in Canyon County yesterday around 7:33 p.m.

Police say a 29-year-old man from Melba, was driving with a 25-year-old female passenger, in a Ford F250 and travelling eastbound on Bowmont Road.

A 34-year-old male from Arco was driving with a 28-year-old female passenger, and travelling northbound on Southside Boulevard in a Ford Explorer.

According to police, the driver of the Ford F250 appears to have failed to yield at a stop sign and the vehicles collided.

Both the driver and passenger in the Ford F250 were not wearing seatbelts; the passenger was transported to the hospital by ground ambulance, but the driver was not transported.

The driver and passenger of the Ford Explorer were wearing seatbelts; the passenger was transported to the hospital by ground ambulance, and the driver was transported by air ambulance.

The intersection was blocked for approximately four hours.

Idaho State Police have opened an investigation into the crash.

