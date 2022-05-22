Idaho State Police investigating car crash in Elmore County

Neither driver was wearing their seatbelts and both were taken to a local hospital by ground ambulance.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a car crash that occurred in Elmore County on Saturday night at 5:18.

Police say a 36-year-old male from Mountain Home, was driving a 2007 Pontiac G6 southbound on State Highway 51. A juvenile from Mountain Home, driving a 2000 Honda Accord eastbound on Old Grandview Highway, failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by the Pontiac.

Neither driver was wearing their seatbelts and both were taken to a local hospital by ground ambulance.

Traffic was blocked for nearly three hours on SH51 while emergency responders worked to clear the accident and help those involved.

Idaho State Police have opened an investigation into the accident.

