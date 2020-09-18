Wrong way driver killed in fiery crash on Interstate 84

Idaho State Police are investing the deadly crash that happened early Thursday morning and involved two semis and a car.

BOISE, Idaho — A wrong way driver is dead after a fiery crash on Interstate 84 Thursday morning involving two semis.

According to Idaho State Police, at around 1:37 a.m., an unidentified driver was westbound in the eastbound lanes on I-84 at milepost 150.5. between Bliss and Wendell.

The driver's car collided with two semi trucks, and after the crash all three vehicles were fully engulfed in flames.

Police say Weldemihret Welday, 37, of Amarillo, Texas, was eastbound in the left lane in a Volvo semi, and Diane Lucero, 59, of West Valley, Utah, was also eastbound in the right lane in a Mack semi.

The eastbound lanes of I-84 were blocked for about 10 hours after the crash.

The Idaho Transportation Department put up a detour for people traveling in the area.

The westbound lanes of I-84 were blocked for about an hour to allow traffic stuck behind the crash to turn around.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.