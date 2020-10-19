Crash involving U-Haul causes blockage on I-15

BLACKFOOT, Idaho — A wreck involving a U-Haul trailer caused hours of blockage on Interstate 15 Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened at 4:13 p.m. on the Blackfoot Exit Overpass in Blackfoot.
According to Idaho State Police, 42-year-old Adam McKay of Perry, Utah was driving south in a Chevrolet Silverado pulling a U-Haul trailer.
McKay drove off the road, crossing the median into the northbound lanes, then hit a guardrail on the east side of the highway.
McKay and the four passengers in his pickup were all wearing seatbelts, police say. No one was hurt.
The crash blocked the right lane of northbound I-15 for three hours. The lane has since been reopened.