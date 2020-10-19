Crash involving U-Haul causes blockage on I-15

All lanes have since been reopened.

BLACKFOOT, Idaho — A wreck involving a U-Haul trailer caused hours of blockage on Interstate 15 Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened at 4:13 p.m. on the Blackfoot Exit Overpass in Blackfoot.

According to Idaho State Police, 42-year-old Adam McKay of Perry, Utah was driving south in a Chevrolet Silverado pulling a U-Haul trailer.

McKay drove off the road, crossing the median into the northbound lanes, then hit a guardrail on the east side of the highway.

McKay and the four passengers in his pickup were all wearing seatbelts, police say. No one was hurt.