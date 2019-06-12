PAYETTE, Idaho — One person died Thursday night in a crash on US Highway 95, north of Payette.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection with North East 21st Avenue.

Idaho State Police tweeted a photo showing a semi truck off the side of the highway.

Police have not said if anyone else was injured in the crash. The name of the person who died is being withheld until family is notified.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.