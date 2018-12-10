BOISE — Today is an important day in Idaho history and many gathered to witness it.

The newly renovated and re-imagined Idaho State Museum has officially opened its doors for all to see.

The $17 million project added 18,000 square feet of space onto the original building that was built in the 1950s.

This museum now features 43 high-tech multi-media exhibits, an antique aesthetic with over 500 artifacts to see, and an exhibit called Boom Town where kids can really get involved in history.

“This is really big for the entire state of Idaho," said museum administrator Liz Hobson. "We are just so excited to see what people think and to share the stories, everybody has a really great part in this."

To celebrate the reopening, there will be lots of fun activities for visitors to enjoy throughout the weekend like potato sack races, gold panning, cultural performances, a photo booth and of course food vendors.

You can buy tickets online or in person.

The museum will be open all day Fri day until 8 p.m. Saturday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. And Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

