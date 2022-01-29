Idaho State Museum celebrates Lunar New Year with family programming

Families had the opportunity to create their own Year of the Tiger and dragon puppets, and participate in traditional papercutting.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Museum opened its doors to the public Saturday afternoon for a celebration to commemorate the Lunar New Year with a family-style programming.

According to a press release from the Idaho State Historical Society, the event titled 'Lunar New Year Community Day' took place from Noon to 3 p.m. to honor the traditions from across Asian cultures.

"Mining and other industries brought populations of Chinese and other Asian immigrants to Idaho in the late 1860s," historical society officials said. "Many Chinese immigrants found community in "Chinatowns" around the state. These communities celebrated religious ceremonies and holidays, the most important being Chinese New Year. Also known as Lunar New Year or Spring Festival, the festivities are held before the first full moon in February."

Emily Chivers, curator of education at the Idaho State Museum, told KTVB the programming included making crafts related to the Lunar New Year. Families had the opportunity to create their own Year of the Tiger and dragon puppets, as well as traditional papercutting.

Chivers said the Boise Traditional Chinese Dance Group also performed in the Idaho State Museum lobby Saturday. All individuals with museum admission were able to attend the event.

"There's a long history of many cultures, Asian cultures, that celebrate Lunar New Year that have come here and live in Idaho and we wanted to make sure to celebrate that," Chivers said.

The programming was done through a partnership between the museum and the Idaho Chinese Organization. Chivers said the Idaho Capital Asian Market, the Boise Traditional Chinese Dance Group and the Riverstone International School also partnered in Saturday's event.

"It's kind of an early celebration because typically Lunar New Year falls on the Lunar Calendar," Chivers said. "So, celebrating a little early but to kick off that celebration. The Lunar calendar just falls along the stages of the moon, versus our calendar, which is based off the Gregorian calendar."

Chivers also said the Idaho State Museum is "hoping to make this an annual event and continue it in the future."

MieChun Lin, a member of the Idaho Chinese Organization and a Mandarin teacher from Riverstone International School, told KTVB Saturday's event allowed students to "get a chance to practice their Mandarin language and culture outside of school," ahead of the 2022 Chinese New Year's start Feb. 1.

