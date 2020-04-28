Idaho Shakespeare Festival facing likely delays due to health and safety concerns

The festival is expected to make an official announcement regarding the 2020 season on Wednesday.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise's popular Idaho Shakespeare Festival had about 75,000 visitors last year, but that number could be much lower this year due to the coronavirus and the festival’s plans regarding actor and audience safety.

“We know that we’re going to open our season probably later than scheduled,” said Charlie Fee, producing artistic director for the Idaho Shakespeare Festival. “We have a lot of employment as well as health and safety here in Idaho and we need to coordinate all of this.”

Fee said their staff is currently adjusting schedules and will make a formal announcement on Wednesday regarding the festival’s 2020 season.

“Clearly the governor is beginning to roll out the staged openings of Idaho,” he said. “For us, we have to back up from those stages and ask ‘when do I start rehearsal?’,” he added.

The five-show season typically runs from late May to late September.

“The season opens with 'Much Ado About Nothing,' Shakespeare’s great comedy. It is our core company at their absolute best,” said Fee. “That is followed by 'Ain’t Misbehavin’ which is a really marvelous musical about Thomas “Fats” Waller and the Harlem Renaissance in the 1930s.”

The festival is also showing 'Henry V,' 'Emma,' and closing the season out with a murder-mystery in September - “one of the greatest thrillers of all time,” according to Fee.

“There’s nothing we like to do more than put plays on and see everyone out in our theatre,” Fee said. “We’re going to do everything we can to make that possible, and we’re going to make it possible only if we can make it safe – that’s our job.”

Fee added ticket buyers have three options for returning their tickets if a show is canceled.

Ticket buyers can exchange their ticket for a later performance, get a full refund, or donate their purchase to the theatre and get a “charitable giving letter”, and is tax-deductible.

“If we have to cancel our shows we will take care of our audience,” Fee added.