Idaho Senate announces leaders and committee assignments

BOISE, Idaho — Earlier this week, the Idaho Senate Majority Caucus held its leadership elections. On Thursday, the committee assignments were announced.

The Senate Caucus elections are held every two years in December, just before the new legislative session begins in January.

On Wednesday, caucus members selected Senator Chuck Winder to serve as President Pro Tempore, Senator Kelly Anthon as Majority Leader, Senator Abby Lee as Assistant Majority Leader, and Senator Mark Harris as Majority Caucus Chair.

In a statement, the Idaho Senate Majority Caucus wrote, "We are united in our commitment to serve the people of Idaho and represent our constituents' interests in the Statehouse. We are excited to get to work and dedicated to representing the needs of Idaho and doing what needs to be done to serve our communities and enable Idaho's continued growth and stability."

The leadership and committee assignments are listed below:

Agricultural Affairs

Chairwoman: Sen. Linda Wright Hartgen, R-Twin Falls

Vice chairman: Sen. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton

Members: Sens. Dan Foreman, R-Viola; Glenneda Zuiderveld, R-Twin Falls; Phil Hart, R-Kellogg; Geoff Schroeder, R-Mountain Home; Cindy Carlson, R-Riggins; Carrie Semmelroth, D-Boise; and Ron Taylor, D-Hailey

Commerce and Human Resources

Chairman: Sen. Kevin Cook, R-Idaho Falls

Vice chairman: Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa

Members: Sens. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa; Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon; Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg; Dan Foreman, R-Viola; Linda Wright Hartgen, R-Twin Falls; Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise; and James Ruchti, D-Pocatello

Education

Chairman: Sen. David Lent, R-Idaho Falls

Vice chairman: Sen. Ben Toews, R-Coeur d'Alene

Members: Sens. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian; Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton; Cindy Carlson, R-Riggins; Scott Herndon, R-Sagle; Brian Lenney, R-Nampa; Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise; and Carrie Semmelroth, D-Boise

Health and Welfare

Chairwoman: Sen. Julie VanOrden, R-Pingree

Vice chairman: Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld, R-Twin Falls

Members: Sens. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland; Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs; Carl Bjerke, R-Coeur d'Alene; Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise; and Ron Taylor, D-Hailey

Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee

Chairman: Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Meridian

Vice chairman: Sen. Carl Bjerke, R-Coeur d'Alene

Members: Sens. Van Burtenshaw, R-Terreton; David Lent, R-Idaho Falls; Kevin Cook, R-Idaho Falls; Julie VanOrden, R-Pingree; Scott Herndon, R-Sagl*; Brian Lenney, R-Nampa; Ben Adams, R-Nampa; Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise; and Rick Just, D-Boise

Judiciary and Rules

Chairman: Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa

Vice chairman: Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Viola

Members: Sens. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland; Kelly Anthon, R-Rupert; Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg; Phil Hart, R-Kellogg; Linda Wright Hartgen, R-Twin Falls; Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise; and James Ruchti, D-Pocatello

Local Government and Taxation

Chairman: Sen. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg

Vice chairman: Sen. Geoff Schroeder, R-Mountain Home

Members: Sens. C. Scott Grow, R-Meridian; Ben Adams, R-Nampa; Treg Bernt, R-Meridian; Chris Trakel, R-Caldwell; Kevin Cook, R-Idaho Falls; Ali Rabe, D-Boise; and Rick Just, D-Boise

Resources and Environment

Chairman: Sen. Van Burtenshaw, R-Terreton

Vice chairman: Sen. Ben Adams, R-Nampa

Members: Sens. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon; Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian; Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs; Doug Okuniewicz, R-Hayden; Geoff Schroeder, R-Mountain Home; Carrie Semmelroth, D-Boise; and Ron Taylor, D-Hailey

State Affairs

Chairman: Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon

Vice chairman: Sen. Treg Bernt, R-Meridian

Members: Sens. Chuck Winder, R-Boise; Kelly Anthon, R-Rupert; Abby Lee, R-Fruitland; Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs; Ben Toews, R-Coeur d'Alene; Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise; and James Ruchti, D-Pocatello

Transportation

Chairman: Sen. Doug Okuniewicz; R-Hayden

Vice chairwoman: Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian

Members: Sens. Chuck Winder, R-Boise; Phil Hart, R-Kellogg; Cindy Carlson, R-Riggins; Ben Toews, R-Coeur d'Alene; Chris Trakel, R-Caldwell; Ali Rabe, D-Boise; and Rick Just, D-Boise

