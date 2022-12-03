Idaho Senate announces leaders and committee assignments

BOISE, Idaho — Earlier this week, the Idaho Senate Majority Caucus held its leadership elections. On Thursday, the committee assignments were announced.
The Senate Caucus elections are held every two years in December, just before the new legislative session begins in January.
On Wednesday, caucus members selected Senator Chuck Winder to serve as President Pro Tempore, Senator Kelly Anthon as Majority Leader, Senator Abby Lee as Assistant Majority Leader, and Senator Mark Harris as Majority Caucus Chair.
In a statement, the Idaho Senate Majority Caucus wrote, "We are united in our commitment to serve the people of Idaho and represent our constituents' interests in the Statehouse. We are excited to get to work and dedicated to representing the needs of Idaho and doing what needs to be done to serve our communities and enable Idaho's continued growth and stability."
The leadership and committee assignments are listed below:
Agricultural Affairs
Chairwoman: Sen. Linda Wright Hartgen, R-Twin Falls
Vice chairman: Sen. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton
Members: Sens. Dan Foreman, R-Viola; Glenneda Zuiderveld, R-Twin Falls; Phil Hart, R-Kellogg; Geoff Schroeder, R-Mountain Home; Cindy Carlson, R-Riggins; Carrie Semmelroth, D-Boise; and Ron Taylor, D-Hailey
Commerce and Human Resources
Chairman: Sen. Kevin Cook, R-Idaho Falls
Vice chairman: Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa
Members: Sens. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa; Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon; Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg; Dan Foreman, R-Viola; Linda Wright Hartgen, R-Twin Falls; Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise; and James Ruchti, D-Pocatello
Education
Chairman: Sen. David Lent, R-Idaho Falls
Vice chairman: Sen. Ben Toews, R-Coeur d'Alene
Members: Sens. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian; Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton; Cindy Carlson, R-Riggins; Scott Herndon, R-Sagle; Brian Lenney, R-Nampa; Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise; and Carrie Semmelroth, D-Boise
Health and Welfare
Chairwoman: Sen. Julie VanOrden, R-Pingree
Vice chairman: Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld, R-Twin Falls
Members: Sens. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland; Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs; Carl Bjerke, R-Coeur d'Alene; Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise; and Ron Taylor, D-Hailey
Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee
Chairman: Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Meridian
Vice chairman: Sen. Carl Bjerke, R-Coeur d'Alene
Members: Sens. Van Burtenshaw, R-Terreton; David Lent, R-Idaho Falls; Kevin Cook, R-Idaho Falls; Julie VanOrden, R-Pingree; Scott Herndon, R-Sagl*; Brian Lenney, R-Nampa; Ben Adams, R-Nampa; Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise; and Rick Just, D-Boise
Judiciary and Rules
Chairman: Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa
Vice chairman: Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Viola
Members: Sens. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland; Kelly Anthon, R-Rupert; Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg; Phil Hart, R-Kellogg; Linda Wright Hartgen, R-Twin Falls; Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise; and James Ruchti, D-Pocatello
Local Government and Taxation
Chairman: Sen. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg
Vice chairman: Sen. Geoff Schroeder, R-Mountain Home
Members: Sens. C. Scott Grow, R-Meridian; Ben Adams, R-Nampa; Treg Bernt, R-Meridian; Chris Trakel, R-Caldwell; Kevin Cook, R-Idaho Falls; Ali Rabe, D-Boise; and Rick Just, D-Boise
Resources and Environment
Chairman: Sen. Van Burtenshaw, R-Terreton
Vice chairman: Sen. Ben Adams, R-Nampa
Members: Sens. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon; Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian; Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs; Doug Okuniewicz, R-Hayden; Geoff Schroeder, R-Mountain Home; Carrie Semmelroth, D-Boise; and Ron Taylor, D-Hailey
State Affairs
Chairman: Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon
Vice chairman: Sen. Treg Bernt, R-Meridian
Members: Sens. Chuck Winder, R-Boise; Kelly Anthon, R-Rupert; Abby Lee, R-Fruitland; Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs; Ben Toews, R-Coeur d'Alene; Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise; and James Ruchti, D-Pocatello
Transportation
Chairman: Sen. Doug Okuniewicz; R-Hayden
Vice chairwoman: Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian
Members: Sens. Chuck Winder, R-Boise; Phil Hart, R-Kellogg; Cindy Carlson, R-Riggins; Ben Toews, R-Coeur d'Alene; Chris Trakel, R-Caldwell; Ali Rabe, D-Boise; and Rick Just, D-Boise
The Idaho Senate Majority Caucus is led by President Pro Tempore, Senator Chuck Winder; Majority Leader, Senator Kelly Anthon; Assistant Majority Leader, Senator Abby Lee; and, Majority Caucus Chair, Senator Mark Harris.
