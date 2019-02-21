BOISE, Idaho — A Boise youth football team that helped rescue a couple after a car crash in 2018 in the Oregon desert has just been honored with the Spirit of Idaho award.

On Wednesday, Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo presented the award to players and staff with the Boise Black Knights.

Last May, the team was headed home after winning a tournament in California when they came across the scene of the rollover crash - and found Alan and Margaret Hardman still trapped inside their car.

WATCH: Boise youth football team rescues crash victims

"A couple of people had shown up already, but they couldn't get them out of the car," Crapo said. "So this team did what you would expect wonderful young Idahoans to do: They stepped in, they helped get them out. They got Alan out, but they couldn't get Margaret out.

"So they actually had to ... this football team lifted the car."

Since November 2000, Sen. Crapo has presented the Spirit of Idaho award to honor Idahoans' commitment to improving their community and serving their fellow citizens.

"My heart is just swelling," Margaret said Wednesday. "I'm so proud of them and so happy for 'em."