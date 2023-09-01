Idaho Secretary of State issues statement on recall of West Bonner school board members

The 63% turnout for the election was "unprecedented," McGrane said in a statement.

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane said his office has received several questions about the results of the West Bonner School District election, but "the results were clear."

On Aug. 29, the residents of Bonner County voted to recall trustees Susan Brown of Zone 2 and Keith Rutledge of Zone 4 for not upholding their constituents' values.

The 63% turnout for the election was "unprecedented," McGrane said in a statement -- 66% of people voted to oust Brown and 63% of people voted to oust Rutledge.

"We have worked closely with the Bonner County Clerk's office to ensure an accurate and secure election. The 63% turnout for the West Bonner Recall Election earlier this week was unprecedented for an August election. The results were clear in the affirmative to recall two school board members," McGrane said. "All public officials serve at the pleasure of the people. I encourage everyone to respect the election process and the will of the people of West Bonner who voted on Tuesday."

The two will officially be recalled after the election results are proclaimed, McGrane said, which will occur at the canvass by the Board of Canvassers. This is set for Sept. 7 at 10:00 a.m. in Bonner County.

