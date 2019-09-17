BOISE, Idaho — Are your kids safe walking to school?

Gov. Brad Little has proclaimed Tuesday as Idaho School Zone Safety Day.

Safety partners around the state are spreading awareness to promote school zone safety.

Across the state, community partners worked to promote safe habits.

At schools like Maple Grove Elementary in Boise, Boise Police and a collection of safety partners worked to teach the community about driver and pedestrian safety in school zones.

Boise Police Corporal Kyle Wills says it's all about keeping everyone aware.

"We care about our children, we care about our drivers, and we want everyone to get to their destination safely," said Wills. "Whether it's the kids getting to school safely, or if it's the drivers getting to work safely, that is ultimately our goal. to keep families whole."

A reminder from AAA, they say safety isn't an event, it's a process.

Law enforcement can't always be there to remind people to do the right thing.

They say parents, teachers, students, and drivers all need to work together to make school zones safe for everyone.